100 years of Satyajit Ray: Iconic films to be screened at India Pavillion website

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Market 2020 virtually on June 22. According to the reports by a leading publication, the I&B Ministry has decided to showcase Satyajit Ray's films at Cannes. Apart from this, they have also planned a special event as well to celebrate 100 years of the legendary filmmaker's contribution to the Indian cinema.

I&B decides to showcase iconic films of Satyajit Ray

Reportedly, the I&B ministry has decided to show films of the master filmmaker on the India Pavilion website. A total of five of his famous works has been shortlisted to be screened on the India Pavilion website which includes Ganashatru, Ghare Baire, Agantuk, and the documentary The Music of Satyajit Ray. As per reports, I&B minister, Prakash Javadekar while inaugurating the event virtually said that these virtual inaugurations are the new normal and virtual spaces are the new places for real partnerships.

He further mentioned that the strength of Indian cinema lies in its rich content which is praised globally. At last, he laid his confidence in two films representing India which includes Mai Ghat (Marathi) and Hellaro (Gujarati) at Cannes which according to him will receive accolades. He also reportedly informed the attendees that the Film Facilitation Office would be the single window for all center and state government permissions.

As per reports, The Indian Pavilion at Cannes has always been an activity hub. It is here that the Indian filmmakers and delegates interact with the international community, who while experiencing the colour, flavor, and aroma of Indian cinema, also explore the opportunities of working with Indian filmmakers and to shoot within Incredible India that has an almost unparalleled variety of locations and people. This year, the festival will be held from 22 - 26 June 2020.

Apart from this, ace actress, Kangana Ranaut was also a part of this first online edition of Cannes Film Market and she decided to up her fashion game in her virtual red carpet appearance. The team of the actress took to their Twitter handle and shared pictures of the Panga actress attending the red carpet event from the comfort of her home. Clad in an all-white attire- trousers and stylish blazer, Kangana looked sassy and every inch of a boss lady. The actress during her presence reportedly talked about culture and films. She said that the way people consume art may change with time but, the fact that art is an essential commodity for a civilized culture is very reassuring.

