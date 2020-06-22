Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan's Film 'Mai Ghat: Crime 103/2005' Enters Cannes Festival

Ananth Mahadevan’s film Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 has been officially selected for Cannes Film Festival 2020’s online market. Mahadevan’s film is based on the real-life story of Prabhavati Amma. Marathi actor Usha Jadhav has played the role of the protagonist in the film.

The Coronavirus pandemic led the global coming to a complete standstill. Many film festivals including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year was also cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But this pandemic did not stop Cannes Film Festival officials from supporting international budding filmmakers.

In order to help such filmmakers, Cannes has started an online market for these films. India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has selected Ananth Mahadevan’s Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 as our country’s official entry to the online Film Festival in its Marche’ du Film section. Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan confirmed the same in his recent Facebook post.

Ananth Mahadevan’s Mai Ghat: Crime 103/2005 is based on a true story. The film follows Prabhavati Amma’s 13-years long court battle to get justice for her son, Udayakumar, who died in police custody in 2005. In a 13-year long legal battle, two cops were found guilty and were investigated by a special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram in July 2018.

In a recent interview with a media publication, Ananth Mahadevan spoke about Mai Ghat: Crime 103/2005’s official entry to Cannes festival’s Marche’ du Film section. He said that in this film section there are no films in competition and hence no awards will be presented.

Mahadevan also mentioned that he will not be present at the French Riviera for the same but he still considers it to be a privilege. During the interview, he revealed that he will be able to use the Cannes label to market his film amidst the pandemic resulting in total “stagnation” of the industry.

Denise Sullivan, one of the organisers of the festival told an international media portal that this virtual festival has been created to recreate the Cannes experience online. She also added that this virtual experience is for all the people who are missing the prestigious film festival this year.

