From Cannes To Stunning Sarees, Deepika Padukone's Fans Recreate Her Iconic Looks

Deepika Padukone has made a prominent name for herself and has also garnered a huge fan following through the years. The actor has many followers who are inspired by her sense of fashion. Many of her fans recreate some of her looks from her red carpet appearances and her films and have shared their love for the Padmaavat actor online. They make their own renditions of her looks and even get inspiration from her various styles.

Some amazing Deepika Padukone's photos and looks recreated:

Instagram user Ragini Pahwa shared a comparison picture with her followers. In the first picture, one can see Ragini's recreated look of Deepika Padukone. In the second picture, it is the original version of Deepika Padukone's makeup and bold look. Ragini has recreated Deepika's long and bold eyeliner, with the Egyptian style elongated wing towards the inner corner of the eye. She has also followed the light makeup of Deepika and tied her hair up in a similar manner. In the caption of her post, she has asked whether she looks close enough to Deepika Padukone.

The second amazing recreated look is by Instagram and TikTok user Anwesha Rath. Anwesha has picked up Deepika Padukone's look from her movie Padmaavat. Going with a lighter version of jewellery, Anwesha has made sure that each and every element is wonderfully matched by that of Deepika. In the caption of the post, Rath wrote how the entire look took some effort and she is glad as she got to dress up like a queen. She called Deepika, 'gorgeous queen who was just sensational in the movie'.

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone's birthday, user Pooja Kumari decided to dress up in a beautiful saree like Deepika. She wore a similar saree, complete with a choker, gajra and also golden bangles. She claimed that Deepika is her favourite actor in the caption of the post.

Adnin and Mollika, two content creators on Instagram, decided to also inspire one of their looks from Deepika Padukone. This look has been recreated by a beautiful cream and green combination look of Deepika Padukone. From the sleek hairstyle to the green choker, everything looks immaculate.

Bhakti Ludhrani, who runs a fashion and lifestyle blog, chose Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2019 looks to recreate. From the black and white outfit to the bold makeup look, Bhakti has completed every little detail. In the caption of the post, Bhakti wrote:

I have tried to express my character through this replica-Which shows my Boldness , Confidence and the Fierce girl inside me focused on my passion.

An adorable turn to the amazing recreations of Deepika Padukone's Instagram and red carpet looks, a little one donned a saree like Deepika and posed with equal confidence. She has also recreated Deepika's pink saree look and has not missed the choker, circular earrings, and the bangles. Here is a little Deepika Padukone 2.0.

(Source: Deepika Padukone, Bhakti Ludhrani and Adnin and Mollika Instagram)

