Kangana Ranaut Sports All-white Formal Outfit For The Inaugural Of Cannes 2020; See Pics

As the first online edition of Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market) will begin today, that is June 22, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to be a part of it. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's team shared the pictures of the actor.

Kangna Ranaut is seen sporting a casual look as she is wearing an all-white attire. In the slideshow, she is seen slaying in her formal outfit. Instagramming her pictures, the caption of her post read, "serving French Riviera glamour straight from her home as part of the virtual India Pavilion red carpet"

Take a look below:

The special 2020 version will be going on till June 26. It has been set up with a view to continuing to support the international film industry and its professionals. Reportedly, it will bring together over 8,500 participants for a total of 250 stands and 60 pavilions.

Over 1,200 online screenings will run for participants and the rights to 2,300 feature films will be available to buy. Cannes Film Market is the leading market of the film industry, at the heart of numerous project developments, film rights negotiations and sales and acquisitions of films from all around the world. A few of the events of Cannes 2020 will be live on the festival’s website and its official Facebook page.

Talking about the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the sport-drama Panga, also starring debutant Jassie Gill and actor Richa Chadha in the lead. The film bagged praises from the critics and the audience. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial also featured Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal characters.

The Queen actor has many projects lined up including a biopic on late actor-politician Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi. Several media reports suggest that Thalaivi will take an OTT release as it is speculated that the rights of the film are sold to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Meanwhile, neither the makers nor the actor has made any official announcement about the same.

Besides Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She reportedly has Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad and Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas in the pipeline. All of the above-mentioned movies are expected to release in the year ahead.

