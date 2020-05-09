14-year-old Baker Treats Deepika Padukone With The 'most Comforting' Cake; See Picture

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share the most 'comforting and yet decadent dessert' she has ever had. A 14-year-old baker Elisha Parikh sent a delicious cake to Deepika and Ranveer Singh.

Thanking Elisha for a 'gorgeous weekend treat', Deepika said 'We love you' with the picture she posted on her Instagram story. Elisha shared the story and wrote, 'I am so glad you liked it. Thank you so so much' [sic]

Ever since the lockdown was imposed by the government authorities, many celebrities in India have taken social media to bridge the gap between them and their fans. Among the many celebrities, Deepika Padukone has also been one of the avid social media users during the lockdown. The actor goes on to give fans a glimpse of her life at home.

Deepika Padukone has been sharing her ‘episodes’ on ‘season 1’ of her ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19.’ Some of the posts also featured enjoying juice and making a dessert. It’s not clear if she has enough stock of groceries to continue with the episodes.

