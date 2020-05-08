Deepika Padukone unhappy over failing to order groceries, shares step-by-step screenshots

The long queues at liquor stores post relaxations in non-containment zones has become a talking point across the country. While the demand for a ‘non-essential’ came across through such instances, even purchasing essentials has not been easy amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Amid the need for social distancing, long queues have also been witnessed outside groceries and other stores, though such shops are open for a longer duration.

While some stand in such long queues, many have been taking to online portals to order groceries and other essentials. However, even that has been tough, as was evident with Deepika Padukone’s recent posts. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share through step-by-step screenshots what happened when she tried to order groceries online.

The Padmaavat star’s first screenshot was how a brand’s portal urged the customers to check for a delivery slot before ordering. In the second one, the dates on 8th and 9th were shown as full, while 10th was showing as ‘filling fast.’ However, it seemed that by the time she tried to book a delivery slot on 10th, even that got filled as ‘no delivery slot are available’ message popped up on her screen.

The actor did not seem too pleased on missing out, as she encircled the 'filing fast' part and even tagged the portal's handle along with her posts

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been sharing her ‘episodes’ on ‘season 1’ of her ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19.’ Some of the posts also featured enjoying a juice and making a dessert. It’s not clear if she has enough stock of groceries to continue with the episodes.

