Deepika Padukone gets emotional with Irrfan Khan's memories, recalls tennis session, watch

The demise of Irrfan Khan has been hard for many to come to terms with. Tributes for the acclaimed actor has been pouring in since the news sent shockwaves last week. One of those to miss him badly has been Deepika Padukone.

After expressing how speechless she was to hear the news with a blank image, the actor opened up on Friday, when five years of their film Piku was marked. The Om Shanti Om star shared a heartwarming candid click with Irrfan and director Shoojit Sircar, sharing lyrics of a track of the movie and the message ‘Rest in Peace my dear Friend.’

On Saturday, Deepika posted a throwback video from the sets of the film, where the duo indulged in a light session of tennis. More than competing against each other, the duo seeemed to just warm up and practice together with simple shots. The actor’s caption, ‘please come back’ conveyed the impact that her Piku co-star’s demise had on her.

Here’s the post

Recently, a video of the duo bonding at an event for Deepika’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage had surfaced. She had called him ‘amazing person’ and her ‘most favourite person’, before greeting Irrfan’s son Babil.

Deepika and Irrfan worked in one film together, Piku, but the movie earned laurels for both of them and Amitabh Bachchan, who also went on to win the National Award.

Irrfan passed away after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer on March 29. He was laid to rest by wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayaan on the same day in Mumbai. The death of another veteran actor Rishi Kapoor the next day broke the hearts of cinema lovers across the world.

