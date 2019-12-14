16-yr-old From Ghaziabad Booked For Sending Hoax Mail About Bomb At Salman Khan's House

A teenager from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh was booked by Mumbai Police for sending a hoax mail that spoke about a bomb at Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's residence. According to the reports, the email read: "Bandra me Galaxy, Salman Khan ke ghar par agle 2 ghante me blast hoga, rok sakte ho to rok lo (In Translation: There will be a blast at Galaxy, Salman Khan’s house in the next two hours. Stop it if you can). Mumbai Police immediately rushed to Galaxy Apartments and evacuated Salman's family to a safe zone.

BBDS (Bomb detection and disposal squad) looked for the bomb for approximately four hours. An officer from Bandra Police station was quoted saying, "We checked every nook and corner of his apartment, and the building, which took us around three to four hours. Only after that, the family was shifted back to their apartment." A senior police inspector told Hindustan Times that they caught the culprit behind the hoax email through technical intelligence.

The teenager was then served a notice and was asked to appear before the juvenile court for a non-cognizable offence. The court allowed him to go after that.

