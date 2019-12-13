Salman Khan Attends Wedding Of His Make-up Man's Son | See Pictures And Videos

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the biggest superstars in the industry. The actor is reportedly shooting for his upcoming Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Despite being busy, the Dabangg actor was spotted at the wedding reception of his make-up man Raju Nag’s son. Read to know more.

Salman Khan at his makeup artists’ son’s wedding

Called as Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan is known for his humanitarian work by many. His Being Human foundation works towards helping people in need. Salman Khan never stops winning the hearts of fans with his gestures. Recently the actor was seen at the wedding of his makeup artist, Raju Nag’s son. Salman is busy with the shoot and promotion of the movie of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Despite that, he took some time out to be there for his crew member. Salman and Raju's association is said to go back a long way. According to reports, Raju has been working for Salman for more than two decades. The pictures and video started doing the rounds on the internet. Many fans complimented him for his sweet gesture. -

Dabangg 3

Salman Khan will be seen next in Dabangg 3. The movie also starring Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep in the negative role. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20, 2019. Trailer and chartbuster songs have created a good hype making it one of the most-awaited films to watch during year-end.

