Salman Khan Set 15 Guidelines That Have To Be Followed On The Sets Of 'Radhe', Read Here

With Salman Khan prepping to start with the shooting of Radhe, a report in a leading entertainment claims that the actor has put up across 15 guidelines that are to be followed at all times. It includes things like – no littering, no photography, encouraging a healthy work environment and avoiding inappropriate language among others. The crew guidelines also lay emphasis on maintaining discipline on the sets and maintaining a buddy-system for helping newcomers or juniors.

Salman Khan clears the air about Radhe

In an event, Salman Khan revealed to the media that there is no connection between his upcoming film Radhe and his 2009 blockbuster Wanted. He said that the name was actually in Tere Naam and then they used it in Wanted. Radhe is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. He stated that it is rather bigger than Wanted.

Salman had shared a one-minute motion poster with the first half showing him as cop Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg 3 and the other half gave a glimpse at him in and as Radhe. Talking about that he said, if they would have announced Radhe on its own, then it would have gone only Radhe.Radhe. So they announced in a way that Dabangg comes first then it ends with Radhe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The movie is said to be a remake of a popular Korean film The Veteran. The film marks the third venture of Prabhudheva and Salman Khan after Wanted and their upcoming movie Dabangg 3. Reportedly, the name of the film is inspired by Salman's character in Wanted. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid 2020. The shooting of the film has begun. Below are videos and pictures posted by the actor.

