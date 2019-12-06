Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best 'Poo' Moments From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had some of the most iconic roles in the Bollywood industry. The role of Pooja, best known as Poo is said to be one of her best roles so far. The multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... paired Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite War actor Hrithik Roshan. The movie is filled with emotions and is a family drama. Kareena Kapoor role of Poo is what shot her to fame. Check out some of the best scenes of Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Poo’s Introductory scene

The very first scene when Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo is introduced is one of the highlights of the film. The music at the background of the scene, the change in clothes and the way she does her makeup is all shown in a very dramatic way. Poo is shown wearing a lilac coloured crop top and bell-bottom pants, she then changes into a lilac coloured sequinned crop tip and a Khaki coloured mini-skirt. Poo is shown to be the most popular girl in her college and her clothes and makeup, as well as her looks, fit the role perfectly.

Poo rates her potential Prom dates

Poo being the most popular girl in the class, is seen rating her potential Prom dates. In the scene, there is a line of men standing for her to rate them. While she rates men at low rates like 2 and 3 out of 10, she is also seen rating them as ‘disqualified’ and ‘never mind’. In the hilarious scene, when she comes across Hrithik Roshan, he rates her as 2 out of 10. In the scene, Poo is seen accompanied by two of her friends, who seem to share and support Poo’s ratings.

Poo’s prom night

In this hilarious scene, Poo is seen all decked up ready to go to Prom. She meets Hrithik Roshan on her way out and assumes that he will ask her to go with him. However, he is not bothered by her looks or her clear implications to go with her. When she feels like he might want to ask her out, Hrithik ends up telling her that she has worn two different pair of shoes. Poo ends up going to prom with a guy named Robbie.

