Amitabh Bachchan Recreates His 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' Moment In A Motivational Tweet

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and posted a motivational update online. In the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen expressing his strong will to do something. The actor added his iconic dialogue from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham at the end of the tweet which took the fans down memory lane. One can almost hear him say "Bas! Keh diya. Toh keh diya."

Take a look at the actor's tweet:

T 3556 - Don't care what .. don't care where .. don't care who .. going to do it .. will do it ..

बस , कह दिया तो कह दिया !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 22, 2019

The tweet made a reference to his famous dialogue from the 2001 film. Actor Amitabh Bachchan had starred as the patriarch of the Raichand family in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham which was an emotional saga about loving your parents. His wife actor Jaya Bachchan had starred opposite him along with an elaborate cast consisting of actors Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Fareeda Jalal and Alok Nath.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently in the news for his presence at the inauguration of the Indian Panorama segment of the 50th International Film Festival (IFFI) held at Goa. The nine-day IFFI is supposedly one of Asia's largest international film festivals, during which nearly 200 films from 76 countries will be screened for a contingent of more than 7,000 odd delegates. Amitabh Bachchan had fondly recalled during the inauguration how, to him, coming to Goa has always been like coming home, as he had shot some of his earlier films in the city.

Take a look at IFFI Goa's official tweet about the actor:

"Coming to Goa has always been like coming home. My very first Film was shot here. And ever since then, I've had many opportunities to work in this wonderful place" ~ @SrBachchan at the inaugural of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Retrospective. #IFFI2019 #AmitabhBachchan #IFFI50 pic.twitter.com/CkLUe8qu35 — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 21, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan's first film was shot in Goa

Bachchan's first film Saat Hindustani was reportedly filmed in Goa in 1969, where he played the role of one of the seven Satyagrahis who take on the Portuguese colonial government in order to free the coastal state. And since then, Amitabh revealed that he has had many opportunities to work in this wonderful place. A retrospective of his movies was screened as part of the Indian Panorama programme of the festival on the inaugural day of the program.

