'Dil Chahta Hai': Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 19 Years Of Release With Memorable Dialogues

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut and one of the classic Bollywood films, Dil Chahta Hai clocked 19 years of its release on August 10. To mark the occasion, the ace actor and filmmaker looked back at the amazing journey while directing the film. The actor shared a few memorable scenes from the film, which featured the lead actors Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan.

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 19 years of Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan shared some awesome dialogues from the film on Twitter that still hold value in the hearts of several fans. Farhan while captioning the post, thanked the fans for pouring in their love for the film. At last, he raised a toast to the amazing cast crew of the film for their amazing work and also asked them to meet at Chapora Fort which has special reference in the film.

#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it.

To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai. 😜 pic.twitter.com/Y5Bja1TLo5 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2020

Scores of the fans of the film were quick enough to quip in the comment section while expressing their love for the film. One of the users hailed the film and wrote that Dil Chahta Hai was the best film ever made on friendship. The follower also praised the character portrayal by al the stars. Another user shared a funny GIF video and wrote that it was the film after which people stated making GOA plans more. A third user chimed in and wrote that this film will always be close o the hearts of many. The user wrote that people can still watch the film on loops. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that the film was amazing with some amazing dialogues as well.



one of the best movies ever made on friendship...loved every single character....be it Aakash's journey....or Sid's portrayal of love 👌or Sameer's role....I absolutely loved some scenes: when Shalini is left on platform...when Did slaps Aakash...many more♥️ — shab (@khans0308) August 10, 2020

because of this movie friends started planning for goa & end up cancelling it 😆 pic.twitter.com/YOLF60lTpj — varun shah (@14Varun) August 10, 2020

Dil Chahta hai...Always Chahta hai!

No matter how many years go by this movie will always be close to our hearts.. Brilliant story line which created a different buzz...♥️♥️Abhi bhi Dekh Lete hai repeat mode par..🤣 — Neha garg (@nehababoosha) August 10, 2020

Amazing film with equally amazing dialogues, let's have an encore, or may be a sequel? — Saurav Mitra || সৌরভ মিত্র (@mitrasaurav) August 10, 2020





The story of the film revolves around three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), discover that post-collegiate life will test their tight-knit bond. As sweet Sameer falls for Pooja (Sonali Kulkarni), an unavailable beauty, Siddharth risks everything to pursue an older divorcée named Tara (Dimple Kapadia) whom his friends and family find unworthy of him. Meanwhile, brash Akash travels to Australia, where he reconnects with Shalini (Preity Zinta), a girl he'd previously wronged. The highly watched film has been bestowed with several accolades including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi

