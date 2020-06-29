Farhan Akhtar Feels Sushant's Family 'not Given Chance To Breathe', Calls It 'enraging'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise sent shockwaves in Bollywood as many artists mourned the actor’s loss and have asked fans and media to show some restraint towards the bereaved family. Recently, in an interview with a leading news daily, actor-director Farhan Akhtar called Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise 'a tremendous loss to the film fraternity’ and mentioned that it enrages him to witness that his family is not given the opportunity to breathe. Adding to the same, Farhan Akhtar revealed that it is not the time for theories to be spun and requested people to ‘be kind, more inclusive and to reach out’.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' And Other Films That Spoke About India-Pak Partition

The actor also revealed that all the speculations and abetment to murder sounds ‘crazy’ and suggested fans to remember Sushant Singh Rajput for his great work and talent. Furthermore, Farhan asked fans to mourn the fact that we lost somebody who had great potential. Speaking about mental health and nepotism in the film industry, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Bollywood functions purely on success and failure, however, the actor added that there is a privilege for people who’re born in the film industry.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside Farhan Akhtar's Residence In Mumbai; See Pictures

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in. Recently, actor Nana Patekar paid his homage to the bereaved family in Patna.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar & Other Actors Whose Fathers Are/were Prolific Writers

Farhan Akhtar's professional front

Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Toofan along with Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talvar. The much-anticipated sports drama will feature Farhan Akhtar in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer. Farhan has been training extensively for the film and has uploaded several BTS pictures from the training session. Toofan will mark the second association of Rakeysh and Farhan, as the duo last collaborated in 2013 for the biographical film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film might release in 2021.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside Farhan Akhtar's Residence In Mumbai; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.