Preity Zinta's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Throwback Picture Proves She Is Happiest When Eating

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful throwback picture of herself from the film Dil Chahta Hai. Through the post, she has spoken about how she is the happiest in the presence of food. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as most of them believe she looks her best in Dil Chahta Hai with curly hair and light makeup.

Preity Zinta’s Dil Chahta Hai throwback

Actor Preity Zinta recently shared a still from her 2001 film, Dil Chahta Hai. In the picture posted, she can be seen having a salad with a bright smile across her face. She is seen focusing on the meal in Sydney, where a major chunk of the film has been shot. She can be seen wearing a sleeveless denim dress while her hair has been left open with soft and prominent curls. In makeup, she can be seen wearing a light pink lip gloss which goes well with the casual outfit.

In the caption for the post, actor Preity Zinta can be seen speaking about her love for food. She has written that she is generally the happiest when she is eating her meal. She has also stated that the picture is actually proof of how she finds happiness in food. Preity Zinta has also added that the picture is a part of the ‘Throwback Thursday’ segment. Have a look at the adorable picture posted by the actor here.

Since Preity Zinta has not mentioned where the picture is from, her fans can be seen guessing the name of the film in the comments section. Most of her followers have guessed it right as the still is from the film Dil Chahta Hai where she played Shalini. Some of them have also written that Preity Zinta looked her best in this film. Have a look at the comments here.

About Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a romantic drama film released in the year 2001. The plot of this film revolves around three college friends and their journeys in the path of love and career. The film has been directed by Farhan Akhtar who has also contributed to the story of the film. Dil Chahta Hai stars actors like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram

