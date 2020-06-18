Saif Ali Khan Wouldn't Be In 'Dil Chahta Hai' If It Hadn't Been For Dimple; Did You Know?

Dil Chahta Hai is still one of the most favourite movies of many fans even to this day. The movie is loved especially due to the new narrative that it had brought during its time of release. Besides that, the film also does bear some sort of resemblance to current times as well, some fans even believe that the film Dil Chahta Hai was ahead of its time. However, a lot went into the making of such a classic film and one of the biggest factors was the casting process.

Saif Ali Khan wouldn't be in Dil Chahta Hai if it weren't for Dimple Kapadia

According to a news portal, Saif Ali Khan originally was quite hesitant to sign on the role of Sameer in the film. The actor had to be convinced several times to play the role as he was not fully convinced with the character. However, Dimple Kapadia decided to intervene amid this back and forth. Saif had already rejected the film by this time and thus Dimple Kapadia’s help would prove to be vital for the film. During this time, Dimple persuaded Saif Ali Khan several times and thus, eventually, Saif Ali Khan got on board with the film and signed on for the role of Sameer, according to a news portal.

This would later go on to be one of Saif’s most defining roles as Dil Chahta Hai would go on to become a huge hit in 2001. The audiences loved the narrative of the film and also the new type of filmmaking wherein several new places were explored in the film. According to a news portal, Aamir Khan too was difficult to get on board and it took Farhan Akhtar over 10 months to get an appointment with the actor. Dil Chahta Hai would also become a vital film for Aamir, as it became the second major hit of Aamir Khan right after his amazing role in Lagaan. Initially, according to a news portal, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were supposed to play primary leads in the film along with a third character. However, both the actors turned down the offer and hence the movie went to the original trio, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan.

