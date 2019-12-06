The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Panipat Review: Audience Term The Historical Drama As A Layered And Detailed War Movie

Bollywood News

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar it recently released. Read to audience reviews of the film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Panipat

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles along with others. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, it a historical war drama film. The movie is said to be critical for Arjun Kapoor’s as his last ventures did not perform well at the box office. The trailer and songs of the film have a good boost. The movie is reportedly made on a huge budget. It has recently hit the theatres. Read to know what the audience has to say about it.

Also Read | Panipat: The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town Celebs

Panipat audience reviews

Also Read | Panipat: Twitterati Has Mixed Reaction To The Movie's Trailer

Also Read | Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Shares A BTS Video; This Is How Malaika Arora Reacted To It

About Panipat

Also Read | Panipat: Netizens Can't Stop Raving About 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai', Calls It 'a Gem'

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat, that reportedly took place in the 18th century. It was between Marathas and the Afghan army. Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of  Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of Maratha Army and Sanjay Dutt is playing  Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Parvati Bai. The has clashed with Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG