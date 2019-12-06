Panipat Review: Audience Term The Historical Drama As A Layered And Detailed War Movie

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles along with others. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, it a historical war drama film. The movie is said to be critical for Arjun Kapoor’s as his last ventures did not perform well at the box office. The trailer and songs of the film have a good boost. The movie is reportedly made on a huge budget. It has recently hit the theatres. Read to know what the audience has to say about it.

Panipat audience reviews

#Panipat is Entertaining, has the scale and is a must-watch.@AshGowariker excels and proves himself once again.@arjunk26 takes giant leaps as an actor and @kritisanon gives her best performance to date.#PanipatReview - ⭐️⭐️⭐️💫 (3.5/5)

MUST WATCH.https://t.co/HyCRPd6GUk — Abhishek V Parihar (@BlogDrive) December 6, 2019

The action scenes in the second half, build-up towards the climax and the great betrayal are the major highlights. @arjunk26's fierce fight with the Mughal Army and a brief chunk of @kritisanon's sword fight backed by emotions are JUST WOW. #Panipat — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) December 6, 2019

#PanipatReview is decent one to watch the way @AshGowariker made the Movie is simply amazing, a lot of detailing we can see in this movie check my detailed review 👇https://t.co/znPmR2gF3x#Panipat @arjunk26 #Panipat2019 — Deepak Bhurani (@deepak_bhurani) December 6, 2019

#PanipatReview movie is very good. Instead of glamourising , director focused on detailing and getting the facts right. This movie deserves your watch. Excellent. 👍#Panipat @AshGowariker @arjunk26 @kritisanon — Kabir (@____________HRX) December 6, 2019

#Panipat is a MAMMOTH wastage of Money & Resources. Its an amalgamation of many period war drama blockbusters but falls completely flat in execution & performances by the lead actors .Duration of 3 hrs could make audience feel they’re in a battlefield. Rating-⭐️⭐️ #PanipatReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 6, 2019

#Panipat ***1/2

One of the finest movie i have watched after long time. — Radheya Kuber (@Radheya05935071) December 6, 2019

About Panipat

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat, that reportedly took place in the 18th century. It was between Marathas and the Afghan army. Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of Maratha Army and Sanjay Dutt is playing Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Parvati Bai. The has clashed with Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

