Panipat BO Collection For Day 1 Seems To Have Fallen Short Of Makers' Expectations

The star-studded movie Panipat has been making headlines long before its release. From the poster launch to revealing the look of Arjun Kapoor’s character, netizens had been waiting for this period-drama to release. Panipat hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. However, this Ashutosh Gowariker directorial has failed to impress some of the audience.

Despite all the buzz around Panipat, the opening day business of Panipat was reportedly miserable. According to Box Office India’s reports, the period-drama collected approximately ₹ 4-4.25 crore on an opening day. The budget for the film was ₹ 100 crores reportedly. Panipat released in over 1,500 screens across the country. Overseas the movie reportedly released in over 600 screens. However, the net gross from Maharashtra is reportedly better than any other state.

Panipat received a mixed response from both audience and critics. Not all audience reactions have been positive and supportive. However, Taran Adarsh, the film trade analyst, took to his Twitter handle to praise the film.

#OneWordReview...#Panipat: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right... Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas... Patchy first half... Brilliant second half... Battle portions terrific... Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview pic.twitter.com/W34Chs9FYw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

Ashutosh Gowariker returned to the silver screen after a gap of three years with Panipat. The movie revolves around the Third Battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between the Marathas and the Afghan king, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor was seen in the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat while Kriti Sanon featured as Parvati Bai, second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

What went wrong with Panipat?

What seems to be the main deterrent for footfalls in the theatre is that Panipat is reportedly three hours long. Gowariker was even praised by a renowned film citric that though he reportedly lacks the grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period-drama sets, he knows how to portray the war on screen. However, the critic reportedly says that Panipat falls short in terms of the language. Panipat also seems to have a tough competition in Pati Patni Aur Woh which, being a comedy, could end up being the crow puller. However, the weekend might change the game completely for the two films, as predicted by Taran Adarsh:

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

