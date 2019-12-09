2019's Bollywood Movies That Entertained The Audience With Their Ensemble Cast

Bollywood came out with a string of ensemble movies in 2019. These movies include multiple stars, who entertain the public. Check out some multi-starrer movies that hit the theatres in 2019:

Best ensemble movies of Bollywood in 2019

Kalank

The film, produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, released on April 19, 2019, and was directed by Abhishek Varman. Set in the Pre-Independence era, Kalank is the story of six people from different communities who feel the throes of passion, deception, and vengeance. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt played parents to young actors in the film. The movie had much more to it than just being a family drama.

Mission mangal

Mission Mangal is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language film directed by Jagan Shakti. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale, and Sonakshi Sinha in an ensemble cast. The movie is loosely based on the life of the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists who contributed to India's first interplanetary mission, 'the Mars Orbiter Project'. In the film, a group of scientists at ISRO battle in their personal and professional lives and work tirelessly towards their only motive - the Mars orbiter mission.

Panipat

The film is a 2019 epic war movie directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is about the events that took place during Panipat’s third battle between the Marathas and the kings of Afghanistan. The film’s main characters are Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. It was released on the 6th of December, 2019.

Housefull 4

A group of three brothers is about to marry a set of three sisters until one of the brothers starts to realize that they are all 600 years earlier reincarnations and that the wrong couples are about to get married. Housefull 4 is a 2019 Indian comedy film directed by Farhad Samji. The movie is the fourth instalment of the popular franchise and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda's ensemble cast.

