Panipat: This Tragedy Got Arjun Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Closer

The Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat has been in the buzz right since its inception. The actors are currently on a promotional spree for the film and are making many interesting revelations during their interviews. One such fact was revealed by Arjun where he stated that he bonded with Sanjay over an unfortunate tragedy and was extremely nervous about sharing the screen space with him. Arjun was also scared about performing the high-octane battle sequences with him.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor On Failure: 'Two Bad Fridays Can’t Define Who I Am, I Am More Than That'

Arjun and Sanjay both lost their mothers before their first film

Arjun plays the role of the brave Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film while Sanjay portrays the main antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali. Their characters will see battling out each other on the battlefield. By the looks of the trailer, the movie promises to have some intense action sequences. Recently in an interview with a publication, Arjun revealed that he bonded with Sanjay as they had a tragic connection which was that they both lost their mothers before the release of their first film.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Take On 'Panipat' Clashing With 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' At The Box Office

The film also stars Kriti Sanon

Arjun revealed that he was not nervous. But he was also confident that he would not be able to face a legendary actor like Sanjay Dutt playing his opponent in the film. Arjun also thanked director Ashutosh Gowariker for treating them both as characters and not as Bollywood stars. This fact eased the situation for both of them. The Ki and Ka actor further added that they both lost their mothers before their debut film and tragedy connects people in a unique way. Arjun also made an interesting revelation that he cried after seeing the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life. He realized that he was not the only one who had to face such a situation. Talking about the film, Panipat depicts the historic Battle of Panipat. The film also has Kriti Sanon as the main female protagonist who will be playing Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The movie also stars Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure. It will be releasing on December 6, 2019.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen For Launching Her New Book

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.