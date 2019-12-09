Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's Film Rakes In Good Numbers

Ashutosh Gowariker, who has delivered several successful historical films throughout his career, has made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power resulting in a brutal battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. Considered as Ashutosh Gowariker’s most ambitious project, Panipat: The Great Betrayal is doing good business at the ticket counters. Here are some details about the film’s box office collections.

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Or Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'? Audience React

Panipat Box office collections: Day 3

Released on December 6, Panipat raked in a business of ₹4.12 crores on its opening day, recording a decent number. According to the latest box office reports, the Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer worked wonders at the box office over the weekend, as the movie did a business of a whopping ₹13.75 crores. In total, Panipat made a business of ₹18 crores, within three days of its release in theatres. Sharing a detailed report about the movie’s box-office collections on his Twitter handle, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film has done exceedingly well in Maharashtra. Take a look:

Also Read | After Raj Thackeray's Endorsement, Vasundhara Raje Condemns Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Gets A Thumbs Up From Sister Janhvi Kapoor For Panipat: The Great Betrayal

Also Read | Panipat: The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town Celebs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.