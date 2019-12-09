2019 Bollywood Movies: Photograph, Gone Kesh & Other Offbeat Films

Dadasahebh Phalke's Raja Harischandra, the first movie of India, ushered a new era of entertainment for Indian audiences. Many years after the first movie of India, the Indian film industry still remains to be the largest and most successful medium of entertainment. As the decade ends, let us have a look at some of the best movies of the year.

2019 Bollywood movies that you should watch at least once

2019 has been a fruitful year for Bollywood filmmakers, with movies raking big numbers at the box office. While many films earned the big box office number, others intellectually engaged with the minds of the Indian audience. Here is a list of five offbeat Bollywood movies every Bollywood buff must watch at least once.

Offbeat Bollywood movies every Bollywood buff must watch

Bombairiya

Released on 18 January 2019, the movie narrates the tale of Meghna, whose phone gets stolen by a local goon. The story traces her journey to finding her phone and her ideal partner. The movie, starring Radhika Apte and Akshay Oberoi in the lead is considered as one of the best offbeat Bollywood movies of 2019. Directed by Pia Sukhanya, the movie was lauded by the critics for its eccentric and captivating storyline.

The Fakir of Venice

The movie, starring Farhan Akthar and Anu Kapoor in the lead, was reportedly the first Bollywood movie Farhan Akthar acted in, but due to budget constraints, the movie took ten years to release. Directed by Anand Surapur, the film narrates a funny tale of a con man and a Fakir. This is another one in the list of the best offbeat Bollywood movies of 2019.



Jhalki

The movie, starring Tannishtha Chatterjee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta and Sanjay Suri in the lead, narrates a heartbreaking story of child trafficking and child labour. Directed by Brahmanand S. Singh and Tanvi Jain, the movie was lauded by critics for its brave story and intriguing performances of the lead.

Photograph

The film, which is a heartwarming love story between a college student and a photographer, has also been one of the most offbeat Bollywood movies of the year. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in the lead was directed by Ritesh Batra. The movie was reportedly the darling of film festivals, and upon release also carved a special place in the hearts of critics with its honest performance and simple storytelling.

Gone kesh

The movie, starring Shweta Tripathi and Vipin Sharma in the lead, narrates the tale of Enakshi, who is diagnosed with Alopecia, where she begins to lose hair from her scalp. Released in January, Gone Kesh was directed by Qasim Khallow.

