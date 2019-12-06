Here Are Some Offbeat Bollywood Love Stories That One Should Definitely Watch

Bollywood is known for its romance. Whether the hero and heroine are romancing on the grassy knolls of Switzerland or fighting all odds to stay together, romance in Bollywood has a separate fan-base altogether. While all stories are ‘boy meets girl and they fall in love’, some have taken a relatively different approach to this otherwise clichéd theme. Here are five Bollywood movies that focused on unique storyline

Anjaana Anjaani

Topping this list should be Anjaana Anjaani which starred Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor on the screen for the first time. Unable to deal with their respective problems in life Kiara (Priyanka Chopra) and Akash (Ranbir Kapoor) tries to jump from the bridge. However, fate has a different plan for these two strangers. After failing quite a few times at committing suicide, they decide to finish their bucket list together before dying. This starts a series of events in their lives which ultimately makes two strangers, who were ready to end their lives, find their reason to live with each other, making it one of the unique Bollywood love stories.

Bollywood Couples Who Seem To Be A Lot More Than "Just Friends"

Barfi

After Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra collaborated once in this Anurag Basu directorial to create magic on screen. A deaf and mute boy and a mentally challenged girl fall in love with each other. Their love is pure and clean, having none of the afterthoughts of caste, community, compatibility. The ending also has a certain pathos of its own, with Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) dying with Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor).

Also Read: Hollywood Movies That Can Teach Viewers The Meaning Of Life

Marjaavaan

Released on November 15 this year, Marjaavaan was basically an action-drama that pitted Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh once again against each other. However, the movie also had a romantic thread between Sidharth and newbie Tara Sutaria, which makes it an addition to the list of offbeat love stories. The goon (Sidharth Malhotra) falls in love with a mute girl (Tara Sutaria) and tries to change his way of life. However, fate takes an ugly turn and he is forced to kill his own love. Their unfinished love story is sure to leave everyone teary-eyed, especially with Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful track Tum Hi Aana playing in the background.

Also Read: Bollywood Movies That May Teach Everyone The Meaning Of Life

October

Touted as one of Varun Dhawan’s best performances to date, this Shoojit Sircar directorial has a rather unique love story. Disliking her at first, Dan (Varun Dhawan) eventually falls in love with Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) but only after she is bedridden after slipping off a balcony. Besides being one of the offbeat love stories in Bollywood, this movie can also be said to be a bildungsroman that traces the growth of Varun's character from an immature to a mature, responsible adult.

Also Read: Bollywood Movies That May Teach Everyone The Meaning Of Life

Jab We Met

One of the most iconic Bollywood love stories, Jab We Met traces the story of two strangers who meet on a train and eventually fall in love after a series of hilarious and life-changing incidents. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Unfortunately, what proved to be their most successful work together on screen also proved to be their last as Shahid and Kareena reportedly broke up right after the movie’s release.

Also Read: Bollywood: Top 5 Romantic Movies To Binge-watch Right Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.