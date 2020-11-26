26/11 anniversary: Vicky Kaushal shares pic from Nariman House, pays tribute to martyrs

On the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Vicky Kaushal shared a post on social media while remembering the fallen heroes and victims. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor paid his respects on social media by revisiting a throwback photo taken at one of the attack places, Nariman House. Back in 2008, during the terror attack, Nariman House was the place where 6 people were killed.

Vicky Kaushal remembers the brave hearts

Remembering the attack, the actor shared a throwback photo as he prayed for peace. In the throwback photo, we can see Vicky standing in the center of the attacked house. Apart from the actor, the picture also showed the bullet marks on the walls and dropped comments on the photo asking the actor about the same. To celebrate the anniversary, the actor penned a note and hoped everyone stands together. “A little light repels much darkness.”

Apart from Vicky, several other actors also offered their tribute to the brave hearts that lost their lives in the 2008 attacks. Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Raveena Tandon, and many more shared a post on social media while saluting their spirit.

November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist Islamist organization based in Pakistan who carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days. The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception of national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information, Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.

