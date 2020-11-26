26/11 anniversary: Indian Consulate in New York remembers victims of Mumbai attacks

American Indian Public Affairs committee along with AJC-NJ and Consulates General of India and Israel organized an event to remember victims of Mumbai Terror attacks. On November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists who entered via sea route held to ransom the city of Mumbai and killed over 160 people including foreigners. In the event that was symbolic of solidarity between America, Israel and India in the fight against terrorism, the Consul General asserted that all perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks should be brought to justice soon.

American India Public Affairs Committee, New York, Consulates General of #India & #Israel & AJC-NJ organized event to remember victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack & express solidarity in fight against terror. Consul General called for bringing to justice perpetrators of attacks. pic.twitter.com/Tf7HTgwiMx — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) November 26, 2020

Israelis demand justice

Israelis and Indian students and caregivers paid respects to the victims in Jerusalem, Rehovot and Tel Aviv on November 25 and ceremonies are planned in Beersheva and Eilat on November 26, according to a PTI report. A virtual ceremony on Zoom is also planned for Thursday at 8 PM Israel time (11:30 PM IST). Hundreds have registered to take part in the event.

Read: 2 New York City Police Officers Shot, Suspect Killed

Read: 26/11 Anniversary: Indian-Americans Protest In Front Of Capitol Hill Demanding Justice

"Israel opposes every country that provides financial and logistical support to terrorists. Peaceful countries should come together to boycott diplomatically and financially those countries that support terrorism. This will help deter acts of terror," Isaac Solomon from the southern Israeli coastal city of Eilat said. "It is a matter of pride for us Israelis to have a peaceful country like India as our friend. We pray that our friendship continues to grow strong," the octogenarian said.

26/11

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. At least 166 people, including six Jews at the Chabad House and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008. Israelis in Eilat have requested that a memorial square be built for the victims of the Mumbai attacks.

Read: Israelis Pay Respects To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims; Hail Friendship With India

Read; BJP MLA Lalan Paswan 'shocked' at Lalu's attitude, welcomes probe into tape's authenticity