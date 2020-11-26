ABVP Leaders pay tribute to 26/11 heroes on 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack

All India University in-charge of ABVP Shreehari Borikar took to Twitter to speak about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack while paying tribute to all those who were killed in the attack. Former ABVP National Secretary Kishor Barman termed the attack a 'black day in the history of Indian democracy' while paying his respect to the security forces personnel who were martyred. Twelve years ago, on November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai via the sea route and carried out 12 coordinated shootings and bombings across the city which killed as many as 174 people and injured 300 more.

In a tweet in Hindi, ABVP leader Shreehari Borikar said, "Today, on the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, I pay my humble tribute to all the victims and the security forces personnel who were martyred while fighting against the Pakistani terrorists. This grateful nation stands firmly with all those bereaved families."

आज 26/11 मुंबई हमले की बरसी पर असमय काल की ग्रास में आए सभी पीड़ितों व पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों से लोहा लेते वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए सभी सुरक्षाबलों को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



यह कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र उन सभी शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ डट कर खड़ा है। 🇮🇳🇮🇳#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/M3GD1hBgma — Shreehari Borikar (@Shreeharib1) November 26, 2020

In a tweet in Bangla, former ABVP leader Kishor Barman said, "Today marks the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. A black day in the history of Indian democracy. I pay my respects to the soldiers who were martyred in the attack."

Even after 12 years, Mumbai takes a moment to recall the loss it suffered due to 12 coordinated attack carried out by 10 members of Pakistan-based extremist Islamist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which lasted for four days. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continue till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, eight took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema. Two attacks took place in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College along with one explosion at Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attack at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

Out of the 10 attackers, 9 were killed and one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured by the security forces. Kasab later revealed that he was a Pakistani citizen which was confirmed by Pakistan later. He also disclosed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba members had their controllers in Pakistan. Later in 2012, Ajmal Kasab was hanged till death in Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

About 174 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces, the attackers. Joint Police Commissioner and Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were among the 15 policemen that were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Two NSG Commandos and three railway officials of CST were also killed in the attack.

