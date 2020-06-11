28 Years Of Khiladi: Abbas-Mustan Talk About 'Khiladi' Sequel In An Exclusive Interview

Abbas and Mustan, who are known for their suspense and action thriller films, recently spoke to Republic World on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of their superhit film Khiladi. The film was a massive hit and is considered as a breakthrough role in Akshay Kumar’s career. The film was released in 1992 and completed 28 years this June. During the interaction, the iconic duo talked about Khiladi's sequel and the actors they would like to work with in the sequel.

Abbas-Mustan were asked if they were to make a Khiladi sequel in 2020, whom would they cast for the lead roles. The duo replied that they have been, in fact, trying to make the sequel for the last few years as the film was iconic and a super hit at the box-office.

Abbas-Mustan further said that the sequel of the film would be one step ahead from the original as they did not want the audience to compare the two movies. The director duo said that they were currently looking for a script that would be relevant to today’s generation.

Abbas-Mustan further appreciated Akshay Kumar’s work and acting skills and said that no one could perform Khiladi’s character like him. They also said that Akshay Kumar would be cast as a lead actor, because the actor is still known as "Khiladi Kumar" and has been ruling the industry ever since. The director duo also said that Akshay is an all-rounder and expert actor who cuts across action, humour, comedy and many other genres. They also gave an insight into how it was working with Akshay Kumar and how he was a prankster on the sets.

Khiladi completes 28 years

Khiladi is an action drama movie released in the year 1992. The film went on to become a massive blockbuster at the box-office. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of two friends who get into a habit of betting. However, later they want to get it right since their lives depend on it. The film was directed by Abbas and Mustan while Saroj Khan wrote the story.

The film featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and Sabeeha in prominent roles. The film is a cult classic and became the first instalment in a series of unrelated films with ‘Khiladi’ in the title and Akshay Kumar in the leading role. These include movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420 and Khiladi 786.

