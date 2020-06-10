28 Years Of 'Khiladi' Exclusive: Abbas And Mustan Reveal Why They Always Wear White

Abbas and Mustan recently spoke to Republic World on the occasion 28th anniversary of their film, Khiladi. The film was a blockbuster and is considered the breakthrough role of Akshay Kumar’s career. In the interaction, the iconic duo revealed why they have been wearing white clothes over the years. their intension has a lot to do with not having to worry about wearing something different every day.

Abbas and Mustan talks about their on white clothing

The Akshay Kumar starrer 1992 film, Khiladi, is one of the most loved masala films of Bollywood. As the film turned 28, the cast and crew could not stop talking about the memories attached to the film and their gratitude for director and brothers Abbas and Mustan. As a part of marking this milestone, the duo recently spoke to Republic World and revealed answers to the questions that are being asked by the audience since a very long time.

The most common question that comes into the minds of the people is the way they carry themselves. Upon being asked about their simple and uniform style statement. The two directors said that they have followed this style for so long that they barely remember why they started it in the first place.

Abbas and Mustan revealed that the prime reason was to stay away from the stress of dressing up every morning. Such a style helped them keep a constant style with no worries in a time when dressing up and being updated on fashion has become a major part of the film industry itself. The thoughtful dressing style has become a major part of the image that is attached to the two directors. Have a look at their interaction here.

Read After 'Baarish 2', Sharman Joshi To Join Hands With Abbas-Mustan For A Netflix Original?

Also read Akshay Kumar Thanks Director Duo Abbas-Mustan For Giving Him 'Khiladi' 28 Years Back

Khiladi completes 28 years

Khiladi is an action drama film released in the year 1992 and went on to become a huge blockbuster. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of two friends who get into a habit of betting and now have to get it right since their lives depend on it. The directors of the film are Abbas and Mustan while the story has been written by Saroj Khan. Khiladi stars actors like Akshay Kumar Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and Sabeeha in pivotal roles.

Read Directors Abbas & Mustan Talk About 'Khiladi Kumar', Theatre-OTT Debate & The Times Ahead

Also read Akshay Kumar Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Khiladi Kumar? Answers Inside

Image Courtesy: Abbas and Mustan Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.