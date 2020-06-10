28 Years Of 'Khiladi': Abbas Mustan Share How Akshay Kumar Was Cast In The Film

Akshay Kumar's claim to fame movie Khiladi was released in the year 1992. The movie completed 28 years of its release on June 5, 2020. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, director duo Abbas-Mustan shared how they came across Akshay Kumar and cast him as Khiladi.

On the occasion of 28 years of Khiladi, Abbas and Mustan joined with Republic World to talk about this iconic movie. Abbas and Mustan were asked the question about the casting of the film. They were asked how the casting of actors like Akshay Kumar, Deepak Tijori and Ayesha Jhulka was done. Mustan talked about how the movie was based on college-based students and it was a thriller. The duo had decided that they, therefore, wanted a young cast for the movie.

Mustan said how while they were looking for younger actors, the people in their mind were names like Rishi Kapoor or Govinda. But they really wanted a young face for the role. He claimed that Akshay had done movies like Saugandh and Deedar. He said that Akshay was doing Action movies and thus he must definitely be a good actor.

Akshay played roles that had action, humour, thrill, and he was always a good dancer. Mustan revealed how Akshay Kumar's name was suggested by Abbas after looking at how he was an all-round actor. Mustan said that they called Akshay and discussed Khiladi with him. Abbas said how Akshay wanted them to read out a line from Khiladi's script, which they obliged.

Akshay Kumar found the line interesting and he liked the fact that it was a thriller movie as such movies were not the trend at that time. When Khiladi was released, the trend was musical movies. Mustan claimed that one movie had 13-14 songs in them. All of these factors made Akshay say yes to the role of Raj Malhotra in the movie Khiladi. Akshay also liked the name of the movie, Abbas added.

Mustan then happily pointed out how the name of the movie stuck to Akshay Kumar's name. Mustan talked about how since then Akshay is called as 'Khiladi Kumar'. This was also the start of the numerous Khiladi movies that followed.

Akshay Kumar's movies under the stream of Khiladi are Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1995, Sabse Bada Khiladi in 1995, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996, Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi in 1997, International Khiladi in 1999, Khiladi 420 in 2000 and Khiladi 786 in 2012. The first Khiladi movie released in 1992 starred Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Sabeeha, and Tinnu Anand. The actor has been lovingly named 'Khiladi Kumar' because of these movies by fans.

