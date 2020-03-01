3 Reasons Why Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Is A Must Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor has delivered back to back hits like Article 15, Bala and Dream Girl in 2019. His choices of films have always managed to entertain the audiences and his fan base. From Vicky Donor to Bala, the actor has portrayed his characters excellently. Out of all his films, the one movie that deserves a mention is Bareilly Ki Barfi, for its engaging love story and simplicity. Read to know why you must watch this film.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana On Why 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Wouldn't Have Released 5 Years Ago

A team of award winners

Produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Pictures, the film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Rajkummar has won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Shahid and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Aligarh. While Aysuhmann has won several awards including Filmfare Award for Vicky Donor. Moreover, Kriti has also earned a Filmfare award for Heropanti. Apart from actors, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has also won Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2012 for her first short film What's for Breakfast and her debut film Nil Battey Sannata was critically acclaim worldwide.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Unknown Facts About The Movie

A concept from a French novel 'Ingredients of Love'

The film is a romantic comedy inspired by a French novel titled 'Ingredients of love'. The writer of the film Nitesh Tiwari adapted the book into the script and changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. Based on the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the actors had to work on their dialect. Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar worked hard on their looks and characters to make them look more realistic.

The Film’s amazing music

The movie has many songs which are catchy, fun and peppy for all music lovers. Nazm Nazm song from the film became a very popular track upon the movie's release. It gave a glimpse of the 1990s with its lingering metaphors of ghazals.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Becomes His 3rd Highest Opener

ALSO READ: 3 Things That Make Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' A Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.