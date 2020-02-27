Ayushmann Khurrana On Why 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Wouldn't Have Released 5 Years Ago

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his recently released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the movie has inarguably hit a bullseye at the Box Office. Tracing a story about same-sex love, the film saw super support from the LGBTQ supporters. However, while talking to an entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed that he is exhausted but happy, but also did not want Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to be seen as just a gay love story.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed gaiety and said that even though the story of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is about two men falling in love, but the film highly aims as to how the families of such couples react to their son’s same-sex relationship. He further went on to say that the film would not have been possible ten or five years ago, as that time the kissing scenes were censored. But now, the audience is in favour and has accepted the kissing scene with an open heart.

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection success, Khurrana exclaimed that the entire team of the movie did not want a heavy dose story and focused more on it being it a family entertainer. The Dream Girl actor also said that hopefully, they have achieved what was planned.



Sharing more about the movie, Ayushmann said he always likes his films to be different, bold and unique. He also added that his main focus is the family. Talking about Article 15, Khurrana stated that he thought his movie was dark, but then it received a trail of positive praises from the audience. The fans and audience should be happy, is all that he wants, said the Bala actor.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes ₹ 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2020

According to Taran Adarsh's update, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection is Rs 39.60 crores. The movie is receiving great reviews from fans. Take a look at what netizens are saying about the film.



My formerly homophobic father watched Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with me and said he liked the film. Seems like a very small win but it’s a win for sure. — V 🌻 (@RaajVarshini) February 22, 2020



I was more invested in the love story of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Lovely acting. Their love story was so refreshing. Can be made into another movie altogether, which I would love to watch. Also, Chaman Chacha & Champa Chachi were my favourites. — vivek tejuja 🌈 (@vivekisms) February 23, 2020

I just got out of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Bollywood’s first ever movie featuring a gay male lead) and I am legitimately floored by how wonderful it was. I remember being obsessed with Bollywood in high school and this was such a triumph. pic.twitter.com/B679qqhaZd — Florence Pugh’s Lady Marmalade (@Neil_McNeil) February 22, 2020

(Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

