Ayushmann Khurrana On Why 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Wouldn't Have Released 5 Years Ago

Bollywood News

While talking to entertainment portal Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' success and revealed some interesting thoughts about it

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his recently released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the movie has inarguably hit a bullseye at the Box Office. Tracing a story about same-sex love, the film saw super support from the LGBTQ supporters. However, while talking to an entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed that he is exhausted but happy, but also did not want Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to be seen as just a gay love story.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan 

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed gaiety and said that even though the story of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is about two men falling in love, but the film highly aims as to how the families of such couples react to their son’s same-sex relationship. He further went on to say that the film would not have been possible ten or five years ago, as that time the kissing scenes were censored. But now, the audience is in favour and has accepted the kissing scene with an open heart.   

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection success, Khurrana exclaimed that the entire team of the movie did not want a heavy dose story and focused more on it being it a family entertainer. The Dream Girl actor also said that hopefully, they have achieved what was planned. 

Sharing more about the movie, Ayushmann said he always likes his films to be different, bold and unique. He also added that his main focus is the family. Talking about Article 15, Khurrana stated that he thought his movie was dark, but then it received a trail of positive praises from the audience. The fans and audience should be happy, is all that he wants, said the Bala actor.

 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection 

According to Taran Adarsh's update, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection is Rs 39.60 crores. The movie is receiving great reviews from fans. Take a look at what netizens are saying about the film. 


(Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
