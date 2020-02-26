Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Unknown Facts About The Movie

Ayushmann Khurrana's last year was filled with unconventional and brilliant movie scripts with his movies like Article 15, Bala and Dream Girl. His first release of 2020 started with a blast with his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Here are some of the unknown facts associated with this movie that one might want to know.

Movie for the LGBTQ community

Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned in an interview that he did this movie as his bit towards creating awareness of the LGBTQ community in India. He said that he feels honoured that Aanand L Rai and Hitesh Kewalya trusted him to portray this character on the big screen.

People from the industry told him to rethink his decision

Aysuhamnn also mentioned in an interview that several people from Bollywood advised him to rethink his decision to portray a homosexual character in this film. But he anyway went with his guts and took a plunge with this film.

Donald Trump praises 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

Even US President Donald Trump praised Ayushmann's movie and applauded the newly released movie. He retweeted British human rights activist Peter Tatchell's tweet. Take a look at the tweet below.

First commercial movie on same-sex love after Article 377 was revoked

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just became the first commercial movie with the plot of same-sex romance. Ayushmann Khurrana took a plunge on playing this character and mentions to have had full faith in the director's vision. He had hoped that through this movie the taboo of homosexuality relations could be addressed in a sensitive yet entertaining manner.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan could be Khurrana’s eighth hit in a row

With the movie grossing Rs 9.25 crore on its third day, it is being anticipated that the movie could become Ayushmann's eighth hit movie in a row. If the box office collections remain stable then this assumption could soon turn into reality.

