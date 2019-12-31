4 Deepika Padukone Songs That Are Balm To A Broken Heart

Heartbreaks are something people cannot get through easily. Sometimes people don’t know how to describe their love for someone. This is where songs play a major role and help express the right feelings. Here are a few Deepika Padukone's songs that will understand your love better than someone who was supposed to.

Deepika Padukone's best breakup songs

Agar Tum Sath Ho

Agar Tum Sath Ho is one of the best sad songs. It was a hit and on the top of the list when it came to the sad list in someone’s music app. Tamasha’s song Agar Tum Sath Ho will remind you of all the bits of your love that you lost. The melody of the piano, perfectly played beats, will fill your eyes with tears. The magic of Imtiaz Ali and acting made it just right. Deepika and Ranbir acted at their best and the song got a massive hit.

Read: Songs Of Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg Become Protest Anthems In Assam

Kabira

The song was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It was a performance by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The song is from the movie Yeh Jawani hai Deewani. Kabira is one of the favourite sad songs for the most millennials. The voices in the song are telling Kabira to relax his unsettled mind and accept the reality rather than illusions. The song talks to Kabir saying, “Maan Ja” or embrace and understand. Deepika certainly likes him, but his attraction to the elusive ephemeral sense of freedom when travelling overpowers his urge to settle.

Read: Prateek Kuhad Is 'Flipping Out' As 'Cold Mess' Makes It To Obama's Songs Of The Year List

Jag Soona Soona Lage

Om Shanti Om's was Deepika's debut film. The story follows Om Kapoor who is in love with Shanti but fails to express his feelings. Meanwhile, Shanti is trapped in her own tragic love story, unaware of Om's affection for her. This is one of the best sad songs of Deepika Padukone.

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Best Dance Songs That Are Bound To Get You Grooving

Dooriyan

The song reminds you that the greatest difference is between the head and the heart, and you have to choose to follow either of them. It is a very heart-touching song. Dooriyan is sung by Mohit Chauhan and was picturised on Saif Ali Khan & Deepika Padukone from the movie Love Aaj Kal movie.

Read: Bollywood Sad Songs Of 2019 | 'Bekhayali', 'Tu Hi Aana', And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.