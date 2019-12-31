Prateek Kuhad Is 'Flipping Out' As 'Cold Mess' Makes It To Obama's Songs Of The Year List

Former US President Barack Obama released a list of his favourite songs from 2019 and it includes the very popular Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess song. And the singer-songwriter is already in shock & surprise. Kuhad took to his Twitter handle and reacted with 'Oh My God' emoji seeing Barack Obama's list. He also wrote that he is 'totally flipping out' and thanked him for the honour. For those unaware, Kuhad's 'Cold Mess' song shows love and heartache.

Barack Obama releases 'Favourite Music of 2019' list, includes Prateek Kuhad

Kuhad has released four albums: Raat Raazi, In Tokens and Charms, a deluxe edition of In Tokens and Charms, and Cold Mess. He has also lent his voice to film songs — 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Saasein'.

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

NETIZENS REACT

Hsajajbxj kk PRATEEK KUHAD IS ON THE LIST. AH SEE what all you achieve when you don't let #Bollywood reach you. 🙈

Ah but so stoked for @prateekkuhad. His heart must really be a mess again. https://t.co/ouZXSVuJau — Atoshi (@Atoshiiiiii) December 30, 2019

Obama listens to Prateek Kuhad❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZbWpWtUGnY — Shravan Vinod (@ShravanVinod1) December 30, 2019

There is a good chance that president @BarackObama had watched the video as well. ❤️❤️❤️. This is special man! @prateekkuhad @gai_dar @dnm_roots https://t.co/uQV0o3sHwO — Aditya Varma (@adityavarmaarts) December 31, 2019

Other lists

Meanwhile, Obama has also released the annual list of favourite TV shows that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him. His list included Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", and Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", and others.

Along with it, he also shared a list of his favourite movies and books. The list of his favourite movies included Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite". While, some of his favourite books included Lauren Wilinkson's "American Spy", Samantha Power's "The education of an Idealist", and so on.

Barack Obama's favourite TV shows includes 'Fleabag'; see full list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.