Prateek Kuhad Is 'Flipping Out' As 'Cold Mess' Makes It To Obama's Songs Of The Year List

Bollywood News

Prateek Kuhad is 'flipping out' as he makes it to Barack Obama's 'Songs of the Year List'. The singer-songwriter took to his Twitter handle to thank Obama.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prateek Kuhad

Former US President Barack Obama released a list of his favourite songs from 2019 and it includes the very popular Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess song. And the singer-songwriter is already in shock & surprise. Kuhad took to his Twitter handle and reacted with 'Oh My God' emoji seeing Barack Obama's list. He also wrote that he is 'totally flipping out' and thanked him for the honour. For those unaware, Kuhad's 'Cold Mess' song shows love and heartache.

Barack Obama releases 'Favourite Music of 2019' list, includes Prateek Kuhad

Kuhad has released four albums: Raat Raazi, In Tokens and Charms, a deluxe edition of In Tokens and Charms, and Cold Mess. He has also lent his voice to film songs — 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Saasein'.

NETIZENS REACT

Other lists

Meanwhile, Obama has also released the annual list of favourite TV shows that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him. His list included Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", and Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", and others. 

Along with it, he also shared a list of his favourite movies and books. The list of his favourite movies included Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite". While, some of his favourite books included Lauren Wilinkson's "American Spy", Samantha Power's "The education of an Idealist", and so on.

Barack Obama's favourite TV shows includes 'Fleabag'; see full list

 

 

Published:
