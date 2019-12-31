Priyanka Chopra's Best Dance Songs That Are Bound To Get You Grooving

Priyanka Chopra is considered as one of the most prominent stars in the Bollywood film industry. She has made a name for herself in the Hollywood circuit as well, establishing her as one of the few self-made women in the industry. She is known for her impeccable performances in movies, especially her dance numbers. Here are some of the peppy dance numbers you can choose to groove onto featuring Priyanka Chopra.

Desi Girl

The film Dostana was one of the major blockbusters of its time. The song Desi Girl was popularised due to the incredible performance by Priyanka. The actor was later called Desi Girl by her fans due to the immense popularity of the song. The hook step of the song is still iconic and fans love to groove to this song even today.

Tune Maari Entriy received with mixed reviews by the audience however Priyanka Chopra’s character in the film was praised. The songs of the film went onto to become huge hits and something that people loved listing and dancing to. The song crossed over a hundred million views and is a quirky number to dance on for a party or celebration.

Tenu Leke

A high octane power-packed song with all the proper Punjabi vibes is the song Tenu Leke. A song is an energetic number that is sure to make its listeners get off their chairs. The song is from the film Salaam-E-Ishq.

Darling

Based on the famous book Suzanna’s seven husbands, by Ruskin Bond Saath Khoon Maaf was one of the most beautiful films by Priyanka Chopra according to fans. The song featured a normal video of the actor dancing and enjoying herself with her family members and friends. Fans loved the unique chorus of the song and went on to get over three million views.

