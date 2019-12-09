Bollywood Sad Songs Of 2019 | 'Bekhayali', 'Tu Hi Aana', And More

Bollywood movies are known for their songs. It is one of the top things that set Hindi cinema apart from other world cinemas. Songs are known to express emotions like love, hate and sadness. Many songs released in 2019 that tugged everyone's heartstrings. Read to know about the best sad songs that melted many hearts.
Also Read | Groove To These Dance Songs Of 2019 From Bollywood | Ghungroo, O Saki O Saki And More
Bollywood 2019 sad songs
Doori
- Film: Gully Boy
- Features: Ranveer Singh
- Singer: Ranveer Singh
- Music: Rishi Rich
- Lyrics: Javed Akhtar and Divine
Teri Mitti
- Film: Kesari
- Features: Akshay Kumar and others
- Singer: B Praak
- Music: Arko
- Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir
Nai Lagda
- Film: Notebook
- Features: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl
- Singer: Vishal Mishra
- Music: Vishal Mishra
- Lyrics: Akshay Tripathi
Also Read | Best Romantic Songs Of 2019 That Were Well-received By Audience Across The World
Kalank – Title Track
- Film: Kalank
- Features: Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.
- Singers: Arijit Singh
- Music – Pritam
- Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Chale Aana
- Film: De De Pyaar De
- Features: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh
- Singer: Armaan Malik
- Music: Amaal Mallik
- Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa
Dil Royi Jaaye
- Film: De De Pyaar De
- Features: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh
- Singer: Arijit Singh
- Music: Rochak Kohli
- Lyrics: Kumaar
Also Read | From Jugni To Bumbro: Folk Songs That Bollywood Embraced And Made Its Own
Aaya Na Tu
- Film: Bharat
- Features: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover
- Singer: Jyoti Nooran
- Music: Vishal and Shekhar
- Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Bekhayali
- Film: Kabir Singh
- Features: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani
- Singer: Sachet Tandon and second version by Arijit Singh
- Music: Sachet and Parampara
- Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur
- Film: Kabir Singh
- Features: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani
- Singer: Jubin Nautiyal
- Music: Mithoon
- Lyrics: Mithoon
Rula Diya
- Film: Batla House
- Features: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur
- Singers: Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali
- Music: Ankit Tiwari
- Lyrics: Prince Dubey
Tum Hi Aana
- Film: Marjaavaan
- Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria
- Singer: Jubin Nautiyal
- Music: Payal Dev
- Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa
Thodi Jagah
- Film: Marjaavaan
- Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria
- Singer: Arijit Singh
- Music: Tanishk Bagchi
- Lyrics: Rashmi Virag
Also Read | MTV Coke Studio Melodious Songs That Left An Impression On The Audience
Dilbara
- Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh
- Features: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday
- Singers: Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur
- Music: Sachet-Parampara
- Lyrics: Navi Ferozpurwala
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.