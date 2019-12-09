The Debate
Bollywood Sad Songs Of 2019 | 'Bekhayali', 'Tu Hi Aana', And More

Music

Bollywood break-up songs in 2019 are among the chartbusters. Many heartbreaking songs were released this year. Check out the top songs - Bekhayali and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood break-up songs

Bollywood movies are known for their songs. It is one of the top things that set Hindi cinema apart from other world cinemas. Songs are known to express emotions like love, hate and sadness. Many songs released in 2019 that tugged everyone's heartstrings. Read to know about the best sad songs that melted many hearts.

Also Read | Groove To These Dance Songs Of 2019 From Bollywood | Ghungroo, O Saki O Saki And More

Bollywood 2019 sad songs

Doori

  • Film: Gully Boy
  • Features: Ranveer Singh
  • Singer: Ranveer Singh
  • Music: Rishi Rich
  • Lyrics: Javed Akhtar and Divine

Teri Mitti

  • Film: Kesari
  • Features: Akshay Kumar and others
  • Singer: B Praak
  • Music: Arko
  • Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Nai Lagda

  • Film: Notebook
  • Features: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl
  • Singer: Vishal Mishra
  • Music: Vishal Mishra
  • Lyrics: Akshay Tripathi

Also Read | Best Romantic Songs Of 2019 That Were Well-received By Audience Across The World

Kalank – Title Track

  • Film: Kalank
  • Features: Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.
  • Singers: Arijit Singh
  • Music – Pritam
  • Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Chale Aana

  • Film: De De Pyaar De
  • Features: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh
  • Singer: Armaan Malik
  • Music: Amaal Mallik
  • Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa

Dil Royi Jaaye

  • Film: De De Pyaar De
  • Features: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh
  • Singer: Arijit Singh
  • Music: Rochak Kohli
  • Lyrics: Kumaar

Also Read | From Jugni To Bumbro: Folk Songs That Bollywood Embraced And Made Its Own

Aaya Na Tu

  • Film: Bharat
  • Features: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover
  • Singer: Jyoti Nooran
  • Music: Vishal and Shekhar
  • Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Bekhayali

  • Film: Kabir Singh
  • Features: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani
  • Singer: Sachet Tandon and second version by Arijit Singh
  • Music: Sachet and Parampara
  • Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur

  • Film: Kabir Singh
  • Features: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani
  • Singer: Jubin Nautiyal
  • Music: Mithoon
  • Lyrics: Mithoon

Rula Diya

  • Film: Batla House
  • Features: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur
  • Singers: Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali
  • Music: Ankit Tiwari
  • Lyrics: Prince Dubey

Tum Hi Aana

  • Film: Marjaavaan
  • Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria
  • Singer: Jubin Nautiyal
  • Music: Payal Dev
  • Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa

Thodi Jagah

  • Film: Marjaavaan
  • Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria
  • Singer: Arijit Singh
  • Music: Tanishk Bagchi
  • Lyrics: Rashmi Virag

Also Read | MTV Coke Studio Melodious Songs That Left An Impression On The Audience

Dilbara

  • Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh
  • Features: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday
  • Singers: Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur
  • Music: Sachet-Parampara
  • Lyrics: Navi Ferozpurwala

 

 

 

