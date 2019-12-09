Bollywood Sad Songs Of 2019 | 'Bekhayali', 'Tu Hi Aana', And More

Bollywood movies are known for their songs. It is one of the top things that set Hindi cinema apart from other world cinemas. Songs are known to express emotions like love, hate and sadness. Many songs released in 2019 that tugged everyone's heartstrings. Read to know about the best sad songs that melted many hearts.

Also Read | Groove To These Dance Songs Of 2019 From Bollywood | Ghungroo, O Saki O Saki And More

Bollywood 2019 sad songs

Doori

Film: Gully Boy

Features: Ranveer Singh

Singer: Ranveer Singh

Music: Rishi Rich

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar and Divine

Teri Mitti

Film: Kesari

Features: Akshay Kumar and others

Singer: B Praak

Music: Arko

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Nai Lagda

Film: Notebook

Features: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl

Singer: Vishal Mishra

Music: Vishal Mishra

Lyrics: Akshay Tripathi

Also Read | Best Romantic Songs Of 2019 That Were Well-received By Audience Across The World

Kalank – Title Track

Film: Kalank

Features: Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Singers: Arijit Singh

Music – Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Chale Aana

Film: De De Pyaar De

Features: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

Singer: Armaan Malik

Music: Amaal Mallik

Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa

Dil Royi Jaaye

Film: De De Pyaar De

Features: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music: Rochak Kohli

Lyrics: Kumaar

Also Read | From Jugni To Bumbro: Folk Songs That Bollywood Embraced And Made Its Own

Aaya Na Tu

Film: Bharat

Features: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover

Singer: Jyoti Nooran

Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Bekhayali

Film: Kabir Singh

Features: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Singer: Sachet Tandon and second version by Arijit Singh

Music: Sachet and Parampara

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur

Film: Kabir Singh

Features: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Singer: Jubin Nautiyal

Music: Mithoon

Lyrics: Mithoon

Rula Diya

Film: Batla House

Features: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur

Singers: Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali

Music: Ankit Tiwari

Lyrics: Prince Dubey

Tum Hi Aana

Film: Marjaavaan

Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria

Singer: Jubin Nautiyal

Music: Payal Dev

Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa

Thodi Jagah

Film: Marjaavaan

Features: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics: Rashmi Virag

Also Read | MTV Coke Studio Melodious Songs That Left An Impression On The Audience

Dilbara

Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh

Features: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday

Singers: Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur

Music: Sachet-Parampara

Lyrics: Navi Ferozpurwala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.