Sonam Kapoor's Unmissable Roles From Her Films; From 'Aisha' To 'Neerja'

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The fashion enthusiast has also worked as an assistant director in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor romancing south star Dulquer Salman. Check out Sonam Kapoor's best roles to remember.

Sonam Kapoor as Neerja

Sonam Kapoor as Neerja played a free-spirited 21-year-old flight purser. Neerja is a biographical film directed by Ram Madhvani. The flight's head purser was awarded by India, Pakistan and USA for her bravery on saving the hijacked flight. Sonam Kapoor's character is seen getting shot in the end.

Aisha Kapoor from Aisha

Aisha is a romantic comedy film starring Sonam Kapoor as Aisha Kapoor. Sonam plays a typical south Delhi girl who believes that she is perfectly suited for match-making. Aisha is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma.

Khoobsurat's Milli Chakravarty

Milli Chakravarty is a physiotherapist who gets hired for treating the head of a royal family in Rajasthan. She has weird techniques to treat the patient. Alongside Sonam Kapoor, Khoobsurat also stars Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak and Aamir Raza Hussain.

Sonam as Avni Malhotra from Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a multi-starrer movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Sonam Kapoor plays one of the four friends, struggling with keeping up with the patriarchy norms of society. Veere Di Wedding was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's Sweety Chaudhary

In Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor plays Sweety Chaudhary who is a closeted lesbian, and she attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional Punjabi family. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the story is inspired by the 1919 novel A Damsel in Distress by P. G. Wodehouse.

