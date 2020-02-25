The Debate
When Sonam Kapoor Featured In These Hit Bollywood Movies With Debutants

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor with Bhansali's movie titled Saawariya in 2007. Read on to know about her debutant costars.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's best performances have often been with Bollywood debutants, which also includes her debut film with Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look at this list which features all the Bollywood debutants she has worked with till now.  

Sonam Kapoor's films featuring debutants

Khoobsurat - Fawad Khan

The movie Khoobsurat is a romantic comedy. The film was backed by Disney and Sonam-Fawad's chemistry was simply breathtaking. Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with this 2014 Indian film. The Pakistani actor, singer, and producer is known for his famous TV stints in soap dramas namely Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - Regina Cassandra

South Indian actor Regina Cassandra, who has previously worked in a number of Tamil and Telugu films, marked her Bollywood debut through this film. She portrayed the role of Kuhu with whom the lead protagonist, Sonam's character is in love with. 

Neerja - Shekhar Ravjiani

Indian music director duo Vishal-Shekhar are famous for their many hit songs. Shekhar Ravjiani made his Hindi movie debut with the film Neerja opposite Sonam Kapoor. Neerja was a biographical film directed by Ram Madhvani. The 2016 film gained massive appreciation from all of Sonam's fans. Sonam's acting and Madhvani's direction were praised by critics. 

Raanjhanaa - Dhanush

Tamil superstar Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol starrer Raanjhanaa. Dhanush's role in the movie was massively loved by all the audience. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie acted as a gateway for Dhanush into Hindi cinema. Even Sonam Kapoor's career took a major turn after she played an important in the film. 

According to the reports, Sonam Kapoor will appear in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel, Battle of Bittora. She is also in news for starring in a film under her father Anil Kapoor's production banner.

