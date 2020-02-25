Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja' Clocks 4 Years; Here's 9 Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Neerja is a 2016 biographical movie helmed by Ram Madhvani. The movie was bankrolled by Atul Kasbekar. The movie features Sonam Kapoor, Yogendra Tiku, Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The plot of Neerja tells a real-life story. It is based on Abu Nidal Organisation’s hijacking Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. As Neerja completed 4 years in 2020, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media and shared a post in remembrance of her. Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:
Portraying a young girl from Bombay who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honor. As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. pic.twitter.com/xzqzVj3fKY— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 19, 2020
