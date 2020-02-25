Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja' Clocks 4 Years; Here's 9 Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Neerja is a 2016 biographical movie helmed by Ram Madhvani. The movie was bankrolled by Atul Kasbekar. The movie features Sonam Kapoor, Yogendra Tiku, Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The plot of Neerja tells a real-life story. It is based on Abu Nidal Organisation’s hijacking Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. As Neerja completed 4 years in 2020, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media and shared a post in remembrance of her. Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Portraying a young girl from Bombay who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honor. As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. pic.twitter.com/xzqzVj3fKY — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 19, 2020

ALSO READ| Mr India Row: Fans Ask Sonam Kapoor If She Had A Word With Boney Kapoor, Actress Clarifies

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Reveals She Let Go Off An 'interesting Film' After 'Neerja', Here's Why

Here are a few trivia about Neerja

Neerja was declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Shaban Azmi essayed the role of Sonam Kapoor’s mother in the movie. Surprisingly she has also played the role of Anil Kapoor’s mother in Amba and Itihaas.

As per reports, one of the flight attendants namely Nupoor Abrol, taking to Facebook, accused the makers of giving unnecessary importance to Neerja’s role. According to her, along with her, there were three others who were the actual heroes as they helped save lives too.

Neerja Bhanot’s family reportedly did not take a single penny to give the rights of the story to the makers.

The producers of the movie reportedly wanted Kangana Ranaut or Katrina Kaif to essay the role of Neerja Bhanot but at the end, they settled for Sonam Kapoor.

Childhood pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were used in the movie.

Neerja was banned in Pakistan even before it reached the censor boards of Pakistan.

The actors playing the role of terrorists were reportedly kept away from the rest of the cast.

Sonam Kapoor was awarded the National award for essaying the role of Neerja Bhanot in the movie.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor & Other Celeb-inspired Looks To Style Kurta With Statement Necklace; See Pics

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Wants ‘people To Recall How Fear Gave Courage To Neerja’ As Film Marks 4 Yrs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.