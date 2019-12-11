Fashion Face-off | Deepika Padukone & Shraddha Kapoor Wear Identical Purple Pantsuit

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are two Bollywood divas who are known for their impeccable sense of fashion and diverse movie choices. Recently, one fashion trend which has been doing rounds in Bollywood is wearing similar outfits. On multiple occasions, celebrities have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The two celebrities who were in a similar situation is the charming Shraddha Kapoor and gorgeous Deepika Padukone. Both of them opted for purple pantsuits. Take a look and decide who wore it better!

Deepika Padukone in a deep-neck Purple Pant Suit

On the second day at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Deepika Padukone wore this edgy and bright purple pant-suit. The stunning actor rocked the pantsuit like a boss. Her bold eye makeup and statement nude lipstick accentuated her entire look to a great extent. Deepika Padukone’s purple pantsuit was by Mao. She kept her hair sleek and straight and accessorized her purple pantsuit with gold hoops and multiple finger rings.

Shradha Kapoor slays in a Purple Pantsuit look

In a recent event, Shraddha Kapoor wore this captivating purple pantsuit. Shraddha’s pant suit’s shade was a little different from Deepika’s. Also, Shraddha Kapoor's purple pantsuit was single-breasted, whereas that of Deepika Padukone's was double-breasted. Shraddha Kapoor’s purple pantsuit has ruffle details near the neckline. She also wore a fluorescent shade camisole inside her pant-suit which made her look uber-chic. The ABCD 2 actress kept her hair and makeup quite simple.

Truly both Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone pulled off the pantsuit look beautifully. Who would you say pulled off the purple pant-suit look better out of the two?

