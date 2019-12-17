5 Janhvi Kapoor Outfits That Will Give Creative Twists To Your Wardrobe This Christmas

Janhvi Kapoor is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva has made headlines numerous times for her picturesque physique and chic fashion statements. Janhvi Kapoor's trendy attires never fails to give her fans major fashion goals. Christmas party is all about shimmer and bling, red and green. One can take inspiration for their Christmas wardrobe from Janhvi Kapoor’s style file. Here are five outfits donned by Janhvi Kapoor that are perfect for this Christmas. Here is the compilation of her Christmasy looks that will motivate you to give a creative twist to your wardrobe.

White Mini Dress

Janhvi Kapoor grabbed a lot of eyes while donning a white mini dress. The off-shoulder dress is filled with feather detail. The dress is synced at the waist with a silver shimmery belt. She accessorised her outfit with statement earrings. Her hair is tied in a loose bun with few strands left loose which added glam to her look. Statement heels and minimalistic makeup completed Janhvi’s look.

Red Ball Gown

Janhvi Kapoor blew minds when she opted for a red ball gown. The off-shoulder gown featured mirror work all over. Hair tied in a neat bun, red lipstick and minimalistic makeup completed the look of the diva.

Red Flowy Gown

Janhvi Kapoor’s red flowy gown has given major fashion goals to her fans. The flowy gown featured cape sleeves. She paired her outfit with statement heels. Red lipstick, minimalistic makeup with straight hair tied in a neat high pony completed her look.

Ivory Gown

Janhvi Kapoor kept her fashion game strong by slaying in an Ivory Gown. The gown has cape sleeves with feather details. Janhvi Kapoor kept her look simple with only accessorising it with statement earrings. Wavy sleek hair parted sideways completed her elegant look.

Green Dress

Janhvi Kapoor's green midi dress is perfect for Christmas. It has a plunging neckline. She paired her green outfit with statement jewellery. Wavy hair parted sideways and minimalistic makeup completed her green glowy look.

