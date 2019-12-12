Janhvi Kapoor Looks Refreshing In Casual Tees And Shorts

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut only last year in 2018. The daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor was first seen on the big screen in Dhadak, which released on July 20, 2018. Janhvi instantly became a favourite newcomer for Bollywood fans with her acting talents and natural beauty. Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai, and even though she was dressed completely in causals, she still managed to look gorgeous.

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous even in complete causals

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted by paparazzi Viral Bhayani in Mumbai, while she was about to get into her car. The young actor was seen dressed in casuals. This is rather refreshing, as celebs are seldom seen looking casual and are usually only seen wearing fancy and stylish clothes during events.

However, even though Janhvi Kapoor was dressed casually, she still managed to look gorgeous. The actor was seen sporting a pitch-black sleeveless top that exposed her navel, and a pair of white shorts. To complete her casual look, the actor also wore a pair of simple Hawaiian flip flops and had tied her hair into a bun. Below are a few pictures that show off Janhvi Kapoor's casual look.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

While Janhvi Kapoor has only been seen onscreen in Dhadak until now, she is set to feature in several upcoming films in 2020. She is all set to be featured in the anthology horror film Ghost Stories (2020 film), where she will play a lead role in Zoya Akhtar's segment. The movie is set to release on January 1, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is also set to play the leading role in Sharan Sharma's directorial, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will be playing the role of the titular character in the film, which will be a biographical drama on the life of the IAF Pilot, Gunjan Saxena. This film is set to release on March 13, 2020.

Another horror film that Janhvi is set to feature in is Roohi Afza. The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Janhvi will be playing a dual role in the film, which is set to release on April 17, 2020. Finally, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to play the lead in Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan. The filming for the movie started in November of this year and the film is likely to release sometime next year, though a release date has not yet been set.

