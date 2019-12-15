Janhvi Kapoor Performs Ganga Aarti In Varanasi With Friends; Watch Video

Amid a packed shooting schedule, Janhvi Kapoor has taken some time out to with her friends and visited Varanasi. The actress performed Ganga Aarti at the ghats. Dressed in floral traditional wear, Janhvi travelled the holy city like a tourist.

Janhvi Kapoor wants to earn some luck for her upcoming films in 2020. Here is how

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Janhvi is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment and the latter says she had an enjoyable experience working with the Gully Boy director. Janhvi is going to be seen sharing screen with Vijay Varma and Raghubir Yadav in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Janhvi was also busy working for a Netflix short-film named Sepia which is directed by Archit Kumar. Other than the Netflix projects, Kapoor will also be seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta's Rooh Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 all coming out in the coming year. Reportedly, Kapoor will be seen romancing with Ranveer in Takht, which is her second film after Dhadak which is also a Dharma project.

Talking about her journey, Janhvi in an interview said, "My mother would always tell me, whatever you think and carry in your heart, will show on your face. So it is important for an actor to be a good person from within because the camera captures everything. We are all working hard. We often think we are doing so much but the next person is doing the exact same hard work, probably working harder than you. So, you got to stay on your toes, stay motivated, stay focused, because at the end of the day, nothing matters more than your work. I think it is a lovely time to be in this industry."

Just one film old, Janhvi Kapoor says working in movies can be 'monotonous', fans upset

Janhvi Kapoor's feathered gown gets called out for plagiarism, designer trolled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.