Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Earn Some Luck For Her Upcoming Films In 2020. Here Is How

Janhvi Kapoor is going to be seen in a Netflix original film called Ghost Stories. When a new publishing house asked Janhvi about her future endeavours and how is she is prepping up for her upcoming films, she said she could earn some luck by visiting the temples every day. The Netflix original project is surely going to be a special one because of it’s set of 4 directors including Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. Each director is going to lead a specific segment and the film will be featuring four different storylines. Read more to know about what Janhvi Kapoor had to say about her upcoming projects.

Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflixindia @ronniescrewvala @ashidua_fue @rsvpmovies pic.twitter.com/qhwYQpbXIj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 13, 2019



Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Janhvi is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment and the latter says she had an enjoyable experience working with the Gully Boy director. Janhvi is going to be seen sharing screen with Vijay Varma and Raghubir Yadav in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Janhvi was also busy working for a Netflix short-film named Sepia which is directed by Archit Kumar. Other than the Netflix projects, Kapoor will also be seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta's Rooh Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 all coming out in the coming year. Reportedly, Kapoor will be seen romancing with Ranveer in Takht, which is her second film after Dhadak which is also a Dharma project.

mygowd. the #ghoststories trailer was so good. mrunal, surekha ji, janhvi, zoya, sobhita. can't wait for this one. SUPERB! pic.twitter.com/V1lfrTa6wc — vísh (@yasiruvismini_) December 13, 2019

