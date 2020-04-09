5 Tips To Follow From Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram During Quarantine

Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram will give you major pointers on how to spend your quarantine hours. If there is still time left after working from home, binge-watching the favourite series and browsing social media, then you can take some cues from Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram. Here is how!

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Loves To Pose For Pictures Against Scenic Backgrounds

Spend some time reading

Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram suggests that one should finish the old book that’s been lying in the shelf for too long now. If not find a new read online, take up reading as a hobby as it will help you brush up your language as well as take your attention to form the current situation. Reading is always a good way to kill time.

The pet time

Spend as much time with your pets, as Shraddha Kapoor does with Shyloh. Spoil them with love and treats for as long as you want. Or you can get creative and make memes on your pets like this one she shared on her pet dog.

Make time for aesthetics

Your home defines your self, make time and clear up the desk space or the window. Re-decorate it with simple items, click pictures with rustic old filters. Practising aesthetic art making can bring peace to your mind.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Aced The Balloon Sleeves Outfit Better?

Exercise

Like most celebrities are doing right now, everyone can exercise at home. Follow simple routines on the terrace or the balcony or even in the verandah similar to Shraddha Kapoor. Keep your self-fit despite quarantine binge eating.

Revisit some old comedy classics

According to Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram, she has been catching up on some old classics like Andaz Apna Apna. You can also watch one of those classics that you have been wanting to see for a long time. Classics work the best to remove the stress caused by staying locked up inside the home.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Way To Stay Healthy | Watch

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Definitely Has A Thing For Cool Hair Accessories And Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.