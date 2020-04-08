Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Way To Stay Healthy | Watch

Shraddha Kapoor marked her debut with the movie Teen Patti in 2010. However, the actor rose to fame after she was featured in the movie Aashiqui 2. Apart from her acting skills, Shraddha Kapoor also entertained the audience with her dance in several Bollywood movies. Be it ABCD 2 or her recent commercial success Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor's dance was widely appreciated by the audience. Recently, on the occasion of World Health Day, Shraddha Kapoor talked about the importance of dance in her life by sharing a video.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a BTS video of her rehearsals for the song Fikar Not. The actor is seen grooving around with the back dancers and the choreographers. The actor is seen struggling in between as she catches up with the steps. She is also instructed by the choreographers while she is dancing on the song. Shraddha Kapoor is seen carrying a casual look as she teamed up a yellow tank with a white basic t-shirt and paired it with white striped black track pants.

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor’s love and passion for doodling is extremely adorable | Check out her art

At the end of the video, as the camera takes a close look at Shraddha, she is seen giving a weird and goofy facial expression with a wide smile. Shraddha Kapoor shared the video on the occasion of World Health Day. The actor explained the significance of dance in her life in her post. She wrote, "So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing! Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance! No matter the number of mistakes (as you will see in this video🙈🤷🏻‍♀️) or the difficulty in steps, dancing makes me so happyyy 😊 #WorldHealthDay."

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor set major sibling goals for fans

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor loves to pose for pictures against scenic backgrounds

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor definitely has a thing for cool hair accessories and here's proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.