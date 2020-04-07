Shraddha Kapoor Definitely Has A Thing For Cool Hair Accessories And Here's Proof

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for being an internet sensation and a fashionista. Many you g girls flock to her Insta profile to take hair and make-up tips from her. Scrolling through her profile, you cannot miss her love for head and hair accessories. Check out the pics below that back this observation-

Shraddha Kapoor has a thing for head and hair accessories

This picture of Shraddha Kapoor looks like a still from the sets of her recent release, Street Dancer 3D (2020). The actor has tied her hair in two plates and put pink colour braids. She has worn a white outfit with huge silver colour hoops. Shraddha has applied nude makeup, with a winged liner cat-eye look.

Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a green colour three-piece ethnic outfit. The actor has tied her hair at the front with a fancy hair clip and left them open at the back. She has worn traditional earrings and applied nude makeup.

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a purple colour saree, with a long-sleeves green colour blouse. Tied her hair in a need and tight bun, giving her hair a centre partition and has worn a gajra around her bun. She has worn golden colour jewellery and applied nude makeup, with a smokey eye look.

Shraddha Kapoor is also often spotted wearing a beanie. She has left her hair open under the beanie, in both the pictures. Shraddha has applied nude makeup.

