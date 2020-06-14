Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sunil Grover, Pooja Bhatt, Other Celebs In Shock And Grief

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. He was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Mumbai's Bandra. This news has come as a shock to the entire entertainment industry. Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Mukti Mohan, and Sunil Grover mourned the actor's demise through their social media posts.

Source: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram

Entertainment industry mourns the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sunil Grover

Tragic. Sad. Feel awkward to even write this... RIP Sushant. ðŸ™ oh God. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 14, 2020

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover took over Twitter to express his feelings over the industry's loss. Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to the entire industry and Sunil Grover called the incident 'tragic', further adding that he feels sad and awkward to even write it.

Pooja Bhatt' post

What’s wrong with this world?Far too many things to list here or anywhere.Success/failure,youth/age.. that’s got nothing to do with anything.When someone kills themselves it is not because they want to die,it is because they want to stop the pain.Let’s not speculate at this time. https://t.co/SfjsQhNEdo — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 14, 2020

Let’s not judge someone’s life nor death please & let’s get off our high horses about our supposed strength & term those who choose their own exits,weak. News of death,however untimely deserves respect & reverence not loose talk & speculation.Let those who pass do so in peace ðŸ™ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 14, 2020

Apparently a columnist had tweeted, "Why does a successful 34-year-old Bollywood actor commit suicide? What’s wrong with this world?", to this Pooja Bhatt replied that there are a lot of things that are wrong in this world and list is never-ending. Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, she urged people not to speculate over the issue and the news of death deserves respect and reverence.

Also Read: Disha Patani Celebrates 28th Birthday With Shroff Family, Naruto Cake Steals The Show

'Rest in peace in your mother's lap my friend'

This is so unsettling..ðŸ’” Can't believe such a happy dancing soul is not among us now. #SushantSinghRajput You rest in peace in your mother's lap my friend ðŸ™ Heartiest condolences to all his loved onesðŸ™â¤ï¸ ðŸ™Œ @itsSSR — Mukti Mohan (@thisIsMukti) June 14, 2020

TV personality and dancer Mukti Mohan also mourned over the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The latter expressed how it was unbelievable that a happy soul has left the world. She also gave condolences to the loved ones of the late actor.

Also Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Aftab Shivdasani

Sushant nooo!! that’s the most disturbing news!!! ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’” so so so sad.. why? Why end such a young and beautiful life that too suicide??!! So so heartbroken.. #sushantsinghrajput — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) June 14, 2020

Actor Aftab Shivdasani was also amongst those Bollywood celebrities who were heartbroken over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. He tweeted on his social media account calling it the most disturbing news, adding that the end of such a young and beautiful talented actor has left him broken.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar Shocked Over Actor's Demise

Adnan Sami

Shocked beyond words... Numbed beyond expression! This tragic news is extremely difficult to digest... Your journey had just begun & far from complete... With a weeping & heavy heart, I bid you farewell... Your smile will be eternal. Rest in Peace.ðŸ™ #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/E7aQTEHMb6 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 14, 2020

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami also took to his social media to share his thoughts over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Through his tweet, he said that the news was difficult to digest and has left him numb beyond expression. Adnan Sami also wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput's journey had just begun and was far from complete. Speaking about his smile, the singer wrote that his smile was "eternal" and also bid him farewell.

Also Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.