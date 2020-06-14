Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Police To Speak To Actor's Doctor; Autopsy At Bhabha Hospital

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Netflix's Drive, was found dead by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It was Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the Mumbai Police about the same. The police officials confirmed his demise and have arrived at his Bandra residence to start the investigation.

In the latest update, forensic teams are collecting items from his room. A post-mortem would likely be conducted in Bhabha hospital; the DCP is at the spot. Republic TV has learnt that the Police will be contacting the actor’s doctor and will record his statement to know what type of medicines he was taking and what problem was he facing, if any. No suicide note has been found thus far. His house help's statement has been taken; it was she who was first alerted to the possibility that something may be amiss.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help tried to knock on Sushant's bedroom door around noon. After receiving no response, the house help called Sushant's friends. His friends forcefully open the door and discovered him hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The film and Sushant's performance bagged a positive response.

After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to his career’s biggest hit in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

