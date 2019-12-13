Aamir Bashir Lands Lead Role In Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy'

Actor, director, and producer Aamir Bashir was recently seen in Inside Edge 2. His role in the series as Bhaisaab was much appreciated and loved by fans and critics alike. The actor made his acting debut in Dev Benegal’s Split Wide Open in the year 1999. His has been a recurring face on television and films as he has done several commercials, series, and supporting roles in films. He has received National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Urdu for Harud in 2012. The actor was reportedly roped in by Mira Nair for her upcoming project, A Suitable Boy.

A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth

A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s international bestseller with the same title. The story revolves around a young girl who starts a journey of her own to discover herself. The novel is set in the year 1951, at a time when India was taking shape as a newly independent country and dealing with problems of its own. In the novel, the story very beautifully weaves together love, romance, ambitions, prejudice, and self-discovery.

Cast

The cast of this movie has big names. This includes Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, and Vivek Gomber. They have been joined by Aamir Bashir as the latest addition to the cast.

What Aamir had to say about this project:

The actor, who has done some great roles on-screen including Majid Khan in Sacred Games, Vivek in Peepli Live, and Jai Pratap Singh in A Wednesday seemed very excited to become a part of A Suitable Boy. He told a leading media portal that he was very happy to be working on a project like this one and is very thrilled to work with director Mira Nair. Aamir could not stop praising the work of Vikram Seth. He would be seen playing the role of Nawab Sahib of Baitar in the Mira Nair directorial. The movie was shot in Lucknow and Meghna Gulzar had recently posted a picture of herself with the cast and crew of the movie.

